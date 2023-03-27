STAYNER, ON — One of the most successful late model racers of Ontario’s modern era will be back chasing a national championship in 2023.

Brandon Watson made the official move from regional and weekly short track competition to the cross-country NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2022 and the results were quick to follow.

In just his first season travelling the country, Watson tallied a victory in the season finale at Delaware Speedway, with a total of four top-fives, nine top-tens and three pole awards.

“It’s pretty impossible to feel anything but pride for the numbers we put up last season,” said Watson. “Seeing a lot of places for the first time was a big curveball for us – but that’s exactly the sort of thing we were most excited for when we committed to run the full schedule.”

This season, Watson will enter his second tour across the nation with a bevy of experience in his pocket and a crew chief – Rino Montanari – capable of propelling him towards a national championship.

“Being on the road with a full notebook and a chance to work with Rino for a whole year is something I’m really excited for,” says the Stayner, Ontario native. “This is a really good program that I had more confidence in every single time we unloaded at a speedway last season.”

“We have a package that can contend for wins all Summer,” continues Watson. “I think we showed how good our short track stuff is at Delaware (last September) and I’m looking forward to showing off how strong our road-course cars are this year.”

After finishing sixth in the 2022 standings and claiming the Josten’s Rookie of the Year, Watson will undoubtedly be laser-focused on contending for a first career national championship.

“We’re going back on tour with the goal of winning the championship,” said Watson. “We have excellent cars and a team full of really smart people. We have a ton of notes to fall back on and backers that are going to help us with everything we need.”

“At this point, the driver just needs to do his job. If I can do my part, we can absolutely content for a championship.”

Brandon Watson’s 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series campaign is powered by Leland Industries, Rinomato Group Companies, Shear Metal Products and GMS.