Golic: Roughing the passer rules will only change when ratings decline

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt can't say he's a fan of the NFL's new roughing the passer rules.

While watching the Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that featured five such calls, Watt voiced his displeasure on Twitter.

Roughing the Passer calls are absolutely out of control. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 25, 2018

"Roughing the passer calls are absolutely out of control," Watt wrote.

Watt has yet to personally receive a call, having sacked New York Giants quarterback Eli manning three times during Sunday's loss, but his frustrations are shared by others across the league.

"There are sure a lot of them," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said in his postgame press conference. "I can't imagine the fans at home are enjoying it too much."

Roethlisberger believes that only one of the two calls a Bucs player received for hits on him deserved censure.

"I don't want to criticize the officiating, especially when you're talking about a penalty that helps the quarterback out, but I was surprised at the first one," Roethlisberger said. "The second one I thought was legit. He hit me in the helmet. It was kind of like hearing that loud ring when your helmet gets hit."

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who has been flagged for roughing the passer in each of the season's three weeks, sounded off after Sunday's loss to Washington.

"Unfortunately, this league's going in a direction I think a lot of people don't like. I think they're getting soft," Matthews said. "The only thing hard about this league is the fines they levy down on guys like me who play the game hard."

Could a change to the rule be coming?

NFL Network's Judy Battista says that the league's Competition Committee has taken heed of players' complaints.

I'm told this morning a number of members of the Competition Committee are uncomfortable with the roughing the passer calls, particularly the Clay Mathews one from the Vikings game. Committee call next week, but members are unsure if anything will change this year. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 25, 2018

"I'm told this morning a number of members of the Competition Committee are uncomfortable with the roughing the passer calls, particularly the Clay Matthews one from the Vikings game," Battista tweeted. "Committee call next week, but members are unsure if anything will change this year."