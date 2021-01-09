Simmonds eager to be Leafs’ net-front guy The Leafs are hoping Simmonds can bring a net-front presence to their lineup this season, so much so he'll be in that spot on Toronto’s top power play unit to start the year, Kristen Shilton writes.

Kristen Shilton

The Maple Leafs held a pair of morning skates ahead of tonight’s Blue & White Game at Scotiabank Arena.

It took some time for Wayne Simmonds to really tap into his potential as a net-front presence in the NHL, but once he got the hang of it, the 13-year veteran knew he’d found a calling.

“The evolution, it just continues,” Simmonds told reporters on a Zoom call Saturday. “For me to get better year after year, that’s more knowledge I have and more insight that I'm gaining. I'm a student of the game and I'm looking to learn every time I get a chance.”

Not until he joined the Philadelphia Flyers in 2011 did Simmonds really feel his game in that area become stronger. After being drafted in the second round, 61st overall, by Los Angeles in 2007, he spent three seasons with the Kings from 2008-11 learning from some of the best net-front guys in the league, stealing as much information from them as he could.

“I got a chance to play behind guys like Ryan Smyth, who'd been one of the greatest net-front presences in the NHL, and Michal Handzus as well,” Simmonds said. "I picked those guys’ brains a lot throughout the three years that I was in Los Angeles and Smytty would help me out a tremendous amount. Then going into Philly I got the chance to work with Scott Hartnell and learned some tricks of the trade from there. I started to make plays in front of the net, and not only are you there as a screen but you're there for tipping, and you're there to make those little plays and puck retrievals.”

Beyond just his own teammates, Simmonds said he also admires a forward like Corey Perry, and watches his game closely.

“The way that he does things in front of the net, how slick he is, the patience that he has,” Simmonds said. “Those are guys that I've picked up some tips off of.”

The Leafs are hoping Simmonds can bring those same elements to their lineup this season, so much so he'll be the net-front guy on Toronto’s top power play unit to start the year.

“[Wayne] has got a great history of producing from the net front, whether that's he himself scoring, or just contributing because of the issues that a good net-front presence can cause for the goaltending and the penalty killers,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe. “So we want to give him that opportunity. Obviously it expands his role with us and that's important…and with [assistant coach] Manny [Malhotra] coming over here with his [power play] plan and prioritizing the net-front, it was something that he wanted to do right from the start.”

Keefe was already quite familiar with Simmonds’ expertise before Toronto even signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in October. Back when Keefe was coaching with the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Pembroke Lumber Kings, Simmonds was skating for the Brockville Braves, and during the 2005-06 season, he had a couple memorable interactions with his future head coach’s club.

“Pembroke was the number one team in the league at that point,” Simmonds recalled. “I remember I had just got in the league and I scored the OT winner to walk the boys off [against Pembroke], so that was pretty exciting. And [another time], we were up in Pembroke and I remember I had a dull skate and they wouldn't let me sharpen my skates, so I had to beat one of his players up [on the ice] just to get off.”

Chuckling at the recollection, Keefe admitted he didn’t know about the gamesmanship from his staff but did vividly recall Simmonds’ fight.

“I remember the part where he beat somebody up,” Keefe laughed. “The part about the skate I was not aware of but he did inform me of that the first time we met here, before he had signed with us. I actually brought up the fight. He brought up the backstory to it. We had an unbelievable equipment manager back there in Pembroke, he was as competitive as they come. So, I would imagine that was definitely a true story.”

It might just be an intra-squad scrimmage on paper, but if Saturday’s Blue & White game is executed properly the Leafs will be taking a whole lot more out of it than an average practice tilt.

“In my mind, this is sort of the culmination of the [training] camp,” Keefe said. “It'll end here today and we'll come back and [have] two practice days before we play Montreal [on Wednesday]. So we'll sort of be moving into the next phase.”

While Keefe felt there was more his group had to offer after last Wednesday’s camp scrimmage, he’s pleased overall with how Toronto has performed to date and hopes to see that carry over into Saturday.

“Guys have put in lots of work, and we hope that will translate to the ice. I believe that it will in this setting,” Keefe said. “I think all the different things around it, with NHL officials, [it’s a] televised game, all those kind of things we think will add the necessary competitiveness that you would hope to get out of an exhibition setting and allow us to push on to the next phase as we prep for regular season.”

The Leafs will play three 20-minute periods in the game, with a shootout following the first and second periods and a five-minute OT at the end regardless of score. It’ll be a final tune-up not only for the players, but the coaching staff as well.

“Myself, [Dave] Hakstol and Manny will work together as a staff for the first two periods, spend[ing] one period with each team,” Keefe said. “And then we'll probably split it up again from there for the third, and then [assistant coach] Paul MacLean and [Toronto Marlies’ head coach] Greg Moore will work the bench opposite us three.”

Toronto has gone to great pains making Saturday’s contest feel as regular season-like as possible, and those efforts are greatly appreciated around the Leafs’ room, particularly for the new guys.

“With no exhibition games this year, it's tough to get in that mindset of real games coming from the summer,” said T.J. Brodie, who signed a four-year, $20 million contract with Toronto in October. “So I think games like tonight will be big to get back into that and get a little bit more physical and get the battles going. Just the intensity [will be ramped up]. Wednesday’s scrimmage was sort of a mix between an exhibition game and [a camp] scrimmage, so I think just ramping it up to having it be more like a game is what we want [tonight].”

Toronto was an abysmal 1-5-7 in the shootout last season, ranking 28th overall in the NHL, and Keefe has made a point of addressing that head-on in training camp.

“Without a doubt, it's something we had talked a lot about,” he said. “It’s something we want to give our guys a real proper opportunity to practise and try to do it in game settings as much as we can. So while we can set the parameters a little bit here [for Saturday’s scrimmage], we want to make sure to get those reps. We've also done it in practice and our practice scrimmages.”

With the NHL’s alignment changing this season and the Leafs set to face only their six other North Division opponents for the entire 56-game schedule, losing out on even a single point could prove devastating in the long run.

“We're in a season where all of the points are going to remain in the division, so the shootout and overtime for that matter are really important even more so than a normal time,” Keefe said. “When you're playing outside the division, you feel like maybe the extra point isn't as substantial if you were to lose it. But here, when the point stays in the division every game, it's amplified that much more.”

Keefe has incorporated shootout opportunities everywhere in the last week, including to determine whether Team Blue or Team White would get to use the Leafs’ main dressing room during Saturday’s game. At the end of their morning skate, Team White won a five-puck battle to earn the honour.

Brodie said early on in Leafs’ camp that his new defensive partner Morgan Rielly reminded him a lot of his former partner in Calgary, Mark Giordano. So perhaps it’s not too surprising that after a week of playing together in camp, Brodie is feeling pretty strongly about his pairing.

"It's been going good. Morgan’s an easy guy to play with,” Brodie said. “He does everything so well that it's pretty easy to read him and he's so skilled, you just let him do his thing out there.”

Along with other newcomers Zach Bogosian and Mikko Lehtonen, Brodie has been feeling out the Leafs’ blueline schemes and found them to be right up his alley.

“Some of the stuff is very similar to what I've been used to, so it's not too much of an adjustment,” Brodie. “But it's tough [to assess yourself] until you get in a real game and guys are banging you. Hopefully that’s what tonight will be used for, [to make things more] physical and game-like; it definitely helps you get ready for the real thing.”