John Epping's new squad won their first event as a foursome while Kerri Einarson and her Winnipeg crew won their second straight event this weekend on the World Curling Tour.

Shorty Jenkins Classic (Cornwall, Ontario)

Men’s Purse: $59,000

Women’s Purse: $34, 500

It didn’t take too long for John Epping and his new Ontario rink to find their chemistry.

Epping’s new squad picked up their first victory as a foursome this weekend in Cornwall by topping Sault Ste. Marie’s Team Brad Jacobs in the final of the Shorty Jenkins Classic.

Epping and third Mathew Camm were one half of the Ontario champions last year, finishing a solid third in their first Brier appearance.

This summer Epping added the famous front-end duo of lead Craig Savill and second Brent Laing who won two Canadian and world titles playing for curling legend Glenn Howard from 2004 to 2014.

After a tough semi-final loss in their season opener at the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard last week, Toronto’s Team Epping went a perfect 8-0 in Cornwall. They got to that mark by beating the past two Olympic champs. In the quarters, Epping downed USA’s Team John Shuster, the surprise winners of the most recent Olympics, 4-3, and the 2014 gold medalists Team Jacobs in the final, 5-2.

Team Epping look to be the early favourites in Ontario with this victory.

Other notable names were competing in the Shorty Jenkins as well.

Former Manitoba rivals Reid Carruthers and Mike McEwen teamed up this off-season and went 3-2 in their first event together but lost a tiebreaker and missed the playoff round.

It was a close game, but unfortunately we couldn’t pull off a win in the tiebreaker. We’re looking forward to playing our first @grandslamcurl event of the season, which is the @princessauto Elite 10 in Chatham-Kent, Ontario September 26-30!#TeamCarruthers #Curling #GSOC pic.twitter.com/hrc9O78oPB — Team Carruthers (@TeamRCarruthers) September 16, 2018

Winnipeg’s Jason Gunnlaugson has former Team McEwen lead Denni Neufeld playing second this season. They went 4-1 in the round robin before falling to Team Howard in the semis, 9-0. Team Howard lost to Team Jacobs in the semis, 5-3, but posted a solid overall record of 5-2.

Scotland’s Ross Paterson had a solid round robin record of 4-1 and then lost Epping in the semis.

On the women’s side, 2017 world junior champ Isabella Wrana impressed all weekend, capping it off with a 5-4 extra end victory over Ontario’s Hollie Duncan in the final.

Congratulations to Team Wrana on winning the 2018 @shortyjenkins Classic! Proud to host this world-class event in Cornwall. pic.twitter.com/Yt3Pop4Kb4 — Cornwall Tourism (@TourismCornwall) September 16, 2018

The 21-year-old native of Sweden went 7-1 with her only loss coming to Jacqueline Harrison, who is taking over Allison Flaxey’s former rink this season.

Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni, who lost in the final last week in Oakville, had another solid early season performance, going 5-1 before losing to Duncan in the semi-final.

Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault and Jamie Sinclair of the United States both lost in the quarter-final.

Morris Super Spiel (Morris, Manitoba)

Women’s Purse: $4,800

Team Kerri Einarson has gone back-to-back.

The new-look foursome, consisting of players who have all skipped their own rinks, won in Oakville last weekend and continue to roll by capturing the Morris Super Spiel in their home province.

Congratulations @EinarsonTeam winning the Morris Sun Spiel for your 2nd win of the young season! Way to go! 🏆🥌 #HardlineNation #icePadMaxim pic.twitter.com/Djyp6o3Afr — Hardline Curling (@HardlineCurling) September 16, 2018

They went 5-1 and beat Kristy Watling in the final.

This field will be one of the easiest they’ll see in 2018-19, but nevertheless, two wins so early in a team’s existence is an impressive feat.

King Cash Spiel (Maple Ridge, British Columbia)

Men’s Purse: $9,600

Women’s Purse: $8,000

Tyler Tardi has won the past two Canadian world juniors and the most recent world junior championship.

And the 20-year-old from Cloverdale, British Columbia is kicking his pro curling career off on the right foot by wining the King Cash Spiel this weekend.

His foursome lost their first contest of the week but then reeled off seven straight, ending it with a 6-2 win over Josh Berry in the title game.

Corryn Brown defeated Diane Gushulak in the final on the women’s side.

Kesa Van Osch, last year’s BC representative, lost to Gushulak in the semis.

#HardlineNation loves Maple Ridge BC! Congratulations #TeamTardi and @TeamBrownBC winning the King Cash Spiel men's and women's events! Shout out to men's finalists @teamjoshbarry on a good week! #icePadMaxim pic.twitter.com/DnCdg8E0XH — Hardline Curling (@HardlineCurling) September 17, 2018

Colonial Square Ladies Classic (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

Women’s Purse: $27,000

