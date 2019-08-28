Some curling clubs across Canada have yet to open for the upcoming season, but the World Curling Tour is already wrapping up its first month of play.

Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson and his re-shaped squad of third Alex Forrest, second Adam Casey and lead Connor Njegovan have been very busy so far in this young season having already played a pair of events Japan.

The group was back in their home province this past weekend where they competed at the Cargill Curling Training Centre Icebreaker in Morris, Man.

Team Gunnlaugson sported a 4-0 record after the three day event, capping it off with a 7-5 victory over Team Ty Dilello in the final.

On the women's side of the draw, skip Tracy Fleury, who is back with third Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe and lead Kristin MacCuish, also went 4-0 in Morris en route to their first event victory of the season. They beat Japan's Tori Koana in the final.

Champions at the Icebreaker! Thank you to the crew at the @CargillCurlTC for a great event. Good start to the season and it was so nice having Liz back in our lineup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/khW3Qmwwb8 — Team Fleury (@TeamTracyFleury) August 26, 2019

Other notable names included Laura Walker, Theresa Cannon, Daniela Jentsch and Darcy Robertson.

The men's purse for this event was $7,840 while the women had a purse of $7,480.

Overseas at the Baden Masters in Switzerland, two-time defending world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden fell to home country favourite Yannick Schwaller, 6-4, in the final.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Peter De Cruz, also of Switzerland, lose in the semi-finals.

Veteran Thomas Ulsrud and his brand new Norwegian squad went 2-2, but failed to qualify for the playoff round.