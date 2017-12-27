Button: I don't think I would be asking McDavid to block shots

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday without defencemen Shea Weber and David Schlemko, who did not make the trip.

Weber, 32, is dealing with a foot injury and has not played since logging just under 23 minutes of ice time against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 16.

Schlemko is dealing with the flu and is considered day-to-day according to the team. The 30-year-old has been limited to 11 games this season due to a hand injury. He owns one assists and a plus-7 rating on the season.

Forward Ales Hemsky and goaltender Al Montoya also did not make the trip, both players are dealing with concussions.

The Canadiens (16-16-4) open a three-game road trip to close out 2017 against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.