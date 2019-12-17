Wedin scores shootout winner to lift IceHogs in comeback victory over Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Anton Wedin scored in the fifth round of a shootout as the Rockford IceHogs rallied for a 3-2 comeback win over the Laval Rocket on Tuesday in the American Hockey League.

Joseph Cramarossa scored shorthanded for Rockford (16-10-1) in the second period to make it a one-goal game, and Dmitry Osipov tied it midway through the third.

The Rocket (15-12-4) had built a 2-0 lead on first-period goals from Charles Hudon, on a power play, and Alexandre Alain, while shorthanded.

IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia stopped 31 shots through regulation and overtime before turning aside all five shooters he faced in the tiebreaker.

Laval's Keith Kinkaid made 20 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.