All of Wednesday's matches at the French Open have been postponed by weather. It is expected to rain all day at Rolland Garros, pushing the day's matches to Thursday.

There were two quarterfinal matches in the women's singles draw and two in the men's singles draw scheduled.

Madison Keys was set to take on Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep was scheduled to play Amanda Anisimova in the women's draw.

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev were scheduled to play and Dominic Thiem was set to take on Karen Khachanov.