TSN offers a full slate of NCAA Week 1 action over the long weekend, including the season-opening games for No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Take a look what's on the slate for this weekend.

THURSDAY

UCLA Bruins (0-0) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0), 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN2 – Chip Kelly’s Bruins head to Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati in a rematch of last season’s opening game for each team. Last August at the Rose Bowl, Luke Fickell’s Bearcats set the tone for an impressive season with a 26-17 victory in the two program’s first-ever meeting. In Fickell’s second year in Cincinnati after coming over from Ohio State, where he was co-defensive coordinator by the time of his exit, the Bearcats went 11-2 to post double-digit wins for the first time since 2012. Unfortunately, the losses came to Central Florida and Temple, the top two teams in the American, meaning that the Bearcats could only muster a third-place finish. Still, Fickell’s team capped off their season with a win over Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl, demonstrating once again that the top teams in the American – led by what is now a perennially good UCF program – deserve respect. The Bearcats enter the season with high hopes again, based on their sterling defence from last season that only gave up 17.2 points a game, the eighth-best mark among FBS schools. Offensively, all three running backs who combined for 3,113 yards and 38 touchdowns last season – Michael Warren II, Tavion Thomas and Charles McClelland – return to once again spearhead a formidable ground attack. On the other side of the field, Kelly heads into the second year of the five-year, $23.3 million deal signed with the Bruins. Certainly, the brass at UCLA is expecting more than the three wins the Bruins posted last season, but these have been lean years of late for the program, having not won at least 10 games since 2014. While the Bruins are widely expected to be better this season than last, a brutal start to the schedule could derail optimism in a hurry. After Cincinnati is a home date with San Diego State, followed by a trip to Big 12 powerhouse No. 4 Oklahoma and then back to the Rose Bowl for No. 23 Washington State. If the Bruins can withstand that brutal start, then improving on last year and getting into bowl contention should be more than achievable for UCLA.

Also Thursday:

No. 14 Utah (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (0-0), 10:15pm et/7:15pm pt on TSN2

FRIDAY

Wisconsin (0-0) vs. South Florida, 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN5

Colorado State (0-0) vs. Colorado (0-0), 10pm et/7pm pt on TSN5

SATURDAY

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) vs. Duke (0-0), 3:30pm et/12:30pm pt on TSN2 – Nick Saban’s second-ranked Crimson Tide come into the season on the heels of some bad news. Middle linebacker Dylan Moses, a projected 2020 first-round pick, was ruled out for the season this week with a torn ACL. With Mack Wilson on to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Moses was expected to start in his junior season. Now with Moses out, two of the Tide’s starting linebackers will be true freshman in Christian Harris and Shane Lee. While this might be a question mark for Bama this season, this is still a juggernaut that will once again compete for a sixth national title since 2011 with much of last year’s team that finished as runners-up to Clemson returning. On offence, that includes Heisman contender and projected top pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, standout wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and junior running back Najee Harris. The defence could feature up to five first-round picks, including senior defensive end Raekwon Davis, strongside linebacker Terrell Lewis and corners Shyheim Carter and Trevon Diggs. Like always, there is talent and depth to spare on this Bama team. It will be difficult for David Cutcliffe’s Blue Devils to not feel like sacrificial lambs coming into the game as 33.5-point underdogs, but the team will attempt to soldier on as life in the post-Daniel Jones era begins. Replacing the sixth overall selection at starting pivot is fifth-year senior Quentin Harris. Harris, 22, started two games last season with Jones injured with Duke picking up wins in both contests at Baylor and against North Carolina Central. In the two games combined, Harris threw for 374 yards and six touchdowns. Bama, obviously, represents a marketedly different test for Harris, but knowing that expectations for the Blue Devils are so low might be enough to get Harris to relax. And if it makes Duke feel any better, they’ve won the last eight games in which they were a home underdog, so history is on their side even if all conventional wisdom is not.

Also Saturday:

Ole Miss (0-0) vs. Memphis (0-0), noon et/9am pt on TSN2

Fresno State (0-0) vs. USC (0-0), 10:30pm/7:30pm pt on TSN2

SUNDAY

Houston (0-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (0-0), 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN5 – In this Week 1 clash, all eyes will be on a pair of debuts as the Cougars play their first game under Dana Holgorsen, while former Bama quarterback Jalen Hurts gets his first start behind centre for the Sooners. Holgorsen returns to Houston, where he served as offensive coordinator under Kevin Sumlin for two seasons in 2008 and 2009, after a decade away. Much of that time was spent as the head coach of Oklahoma’s Big 12 rivals, the West Virginia Mountaineers, with whom Holgorsen posted a 61-41 records in eight seasons. Last season, the Mountaineers finished the year with three straight losses, including a nailbiting shootout against the Sooners, 59-56, to end the season at 8-4. With his contract expiring, Holgorsen was looking for a new challenge and chose to succeed Major Applewhite, who was fired after two seasons. Holgorsen will get a trial by fire with the Cougars when it comes to the team’s quirky schedule. They don’t play on a Saturday until September 28 and they open the season with four games in 19 days, including a date with another ranked team in No. 23 Washington State during Week 3. It might be some relief, then, that the most difficult game on their schedule comes in Week 1, but the Sooners will be cold comfort for Houston. Hurts becomes Oklahoma’s third starting QB in three years because the last two starters went and got taken with the first overall pick in back-to-back NFL Drafts. While the Heisman-winning legacies of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray are tough acts to follow, Hurts arrives in Norman with a pedigree of his own. A starter at Bama in his first two seasons, Hurts was benched at halftime during the 2018 National Title game against Georgia for Tua Tagovailoa and never got his starting job back. He did find redemption in last season’s SEC title game, though, coming in for an injured Tagovailoa with the Crimson Tide down 21-7 and leading Bama to a 35-28 comeback win over the Bulldogs, running in for the game-winning TD with two minutes left in the fourth. Hurts is not a reclamation project. Lincoln Riley knew exactly what he was getting when Hurts transferred in January and expects the same QB who was the SEC Freshman of the Year and the SEC Quarterback of the Year in 2016 and had back-to-back seasons of 2,000-plus yards passing. If Hurts works out the way Riley believes he can, the Sooners will have a legitimate shot at returning to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season.

MONDAY

No. 9 Notre Dame (0-0) vs. Louisville (0-0), 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN – Last year, for the second time under Brian Kelly, Notre Dame’s season ended with an embarrassing loss to the national champions. In 2013, the Irish were demolished to the tune of 42-13 in the BCS Title game by Bama. Last season, it was humilation in the CFP semis, losing 30-30 to Clemson. Despite double-digit wins in four of the past seven seasons, the Irish can’t seem to shake the paper tiger reputation when the chips are down. In nine seasons under Kelly, the Irish have yet to win a New Year’s Six bowl game. Still, the Irish will be focused on a return to the CFP this season and might have the personnel to get there. With Brandon Wimbush transferring to UCF, this is unquestionably Ian Book’s team. Named the starting QB in Week 3, Book went on to have 300-plus-yard passing games on four occasions, finishing the season with 19 TDs to seven picks. While last year’s leading receiver Miles Boykin is gone, Book can rely on Abbotsford, BC’s Chase Claypool to step up in his absence and build on last season’s 50 reception/600 yards receiving season. With Dexter Williams now plying his trade with the Green Bay Packers, junior Jafar Armstrong gets his chance at starting running back. On defence, senior cornerback and projected 2020 first-round selection Troy Pride Jr. will anchor the secondary. Though games against No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Michigan and No. 25 Stanford beckon in the near future, the Irish will be leery of overlooking the Cardinals, despite being 20-point favourites on the road. The good thing about the 2019 Cardinals is that they’re not the 2018 Cardinals. Louisville was an abject disaster last season with head coach and motorcycle enthusiast Bobby Petrino getting fired after a Week 9 decimation at the hands of Clemson. The team finished 2-10, their worst mark since 1997. Scott Satterfield, who spent the past six seasons turning Appalachian State into a Sun Belt juggernaut and topping the conference three years straight, takes over the reins. With 17 starters returning, Satterfield hopes that experience will help lead the team on the road back to respectability.