Week 12 of the NFL Season has arrived and my oh my we are so grateful to still be with you this season.

Last week Even Render received his biggest scare of the survivor season.

Needing a win from the Detroit Lions, things weren't looking good with as they trailed the Chicago Bears by multiple scores with less than five minutes to go in the game.

But here we are, a new week but the goal remains the same.

Render, the seven-year vet of survivor football, is looking to add his second season-long title to his name after claiming a four-way victory in 2019.

As a reminder here is the list of teams he’s used so far this season:

Atlanta

San Francisco

Kansas City

Jacksonville

Miami

Buffalo

Cleveland

LA Chargers

New Orleans

Dallas

Detroit

Evan Render

My Pick for week 9: Tennessee Titans at home vs Carolina Panthers

I know what you’re thinking. The Tennessee Titans as a survivor pick? Get real. Well, I’m here to tell you that this is the best possible strategy to win your pool.

Oh, and I also don’t have many other options. Here’s a breakdown of my possible options:

Tennessee

New England

Minnesota

Baltimore

I’m willing to risk it all against the worst team in Football with statistically the worst QB in Football. The Titans are also undefeated at Nissan Stadium, sporting a perfect 3-0 record with some impressive wins against the Chargers, Bengals and Falcons.

I’m quite aware we don’t know what Will Levis is just yet, so putting my survival hopes in the hands of the rookie is not exactly where I thought I’d be if you asked me in Week 1. I’m confident they can just run the ball down Carolina’s throats, like every team has done this season.

After all, the Titans are favoured by 3.5 points at FanDuel, so I’m not asking much for an outright win.

Give me the Tennessee Titans as my survivor pick and I’ll see you in week 13.