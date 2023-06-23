Week 13 Preview: NWSL Pitch Notes

Moments to watch for and notes to know entering Week 13 of NWSL regular season action. Week 13 match coverage begins today as Portland Thorns FC hosts the top-of-the-table Washington Spirit at Providence Park. Kickoff is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

NOTES TO KNOW

TIGHT TABLE

Entering Week 13, just five points separate the top six clubs in the league’s regular season standings. The Washington Spirit command the top spot with a 6-1-5 record and 23 points. Portland currently sits in second place with 22 points, followed by a trio of clubs, the North Carolina Courage, OL Reign and San Diego Wave FC, with 20 points. NJ/NY Gotham FC rounds out the top half of the table with 18 points. Just out of playoff position are the seventh-place Houston Dash and eighth-place Racing Louisville FC, who currently have 17 and 15 points through 12 matches, respectively.



GOLDEN BOOT RACE

The race for the league’s top scoring award continues to heat up as clubs enter the latter half of the regular season. Heading into Week 13 matches, North Carolina Courage striker Kerolin leads the NWSL with eight goals in 12 games, followed by Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith, who commands the second spot with 11 tallies. Alongside Kerolin and Smith, the top 10 scorers in the league as of Week 12 have contributed a combined 55 goals this season.

UNDEFEATED AT HOME

The Portland Thorns look to keep their home unbeaten record alive as they take on the Washington Spirit at Providence Park this evening. So far this season, the Thorns have claimed three wins and two ties as the hosts, including a 3-3 thriller that saw Portland come from behind to draw Angel City FC and keep their home unbeaten record alive. In five matches at home, the Thorns have scored 14 goals against opponents.

AN IRON WILL

Twenty-two players have appeared in every minute of regular season play this year, including four ironwomen from last season in North Carolina defender Kaliegh Kurtz, OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Racing Louisville keeper Katie Lund and Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab. Rookie defender Emily Madril, who was selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, remains the only first-year to have appeared in every match this season.

WORLD CUP ROSTERS

Twenty-nine NWSL players have made final rosters for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, while another 19 have been named to preliminary and camp rosters ahead of the tournament. So far, the NWSL has representation on five final national team rosters. Players heading to the World Cup include forwards Michelle Alozie, Ify Onumonu and Uchenna Kanu, who each earned call-ups for Nigeria, midfielders Jun Endo and Hina Sugita, who will represent Japan, Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson, who will don the yellow and blue for Sweden, and Washington Spirit midfielder Riley Tanner, who was named to Panama’s official squad Thursday. The reigning World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Team announced its final roster Wednesday, with all but one member of the team hailing from the NWSL.

More than 60 active NWSL players have a solid chance of representing their respective countries on the world stage.

MILESTONES AND RECORDS

50 REGULAR-SEASON GAMES

Three players are set to appear in their 50th career regular season matches, including Houston Dash defender Ally Prisock, Dash forward Ebony Salmon, and Thorns midfielder Natalia Kuikka. Both Kuikka and Prisock have played the entirety of their NWSL careers with their respective clubs.

60TH GOAL FOR MORGAN

Wave FC forward Alex Morgan needs two more tallies to reach the 60th career regular season goal mark. She’ll join Gotham FC striker Lynn Williams (63) and Thorns forward Christine Sinclair (62) in the race to catch former Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr for the record.

ONE MORE FOR YUKI

Chicago forward Yuki Nagasato needs one assist to tie the club record of 22, currently held by former Red Stars midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo.

OFF THE PITCH

PRIDE PLAYS HERE

With eighteen goals scored last weekend, an additional $3,600 will be donated to Athlete Ally’s Playing for Pride 365 campaign as part of the NWSL’s Pride celebration this month. Playing for Pride 365 brings together athletes, teams, leagues, and fans to support Athlete Ally's mission of making sports inclusive for the LGBTQI+ community.



For every goal scored across the NWSL in the month of June, the league has pledged $200 to the campaign. Additionally, 10% of proceeds from NWSL Pride gear at NWSLShop.com will also be donated.

WEEK 13 MATCH SCHEDULE

June 23, 2023

Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit | Providence Park | 10:30 p.m. ET

June 24, 2023

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current | Exploria Stadium | 7 p.m. ET

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC | WakeMed Soccer Park | 7 p.m. ET

San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign | Snapdragon Stadium | 10 p.m. ET

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Red Stars | Red Bull Arena | 5:30 p.m. ETAngel City vs. Houston Dash | BMO Stadium | 8 p.m. ET