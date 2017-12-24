Keep up to date with all the latest injury news and notes from a busy Week 16 in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers

Newton: RETURNED (groin): Quarterback Cam Newton took a shot to the groin in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned shortly after.

New York Jets

Williams: OUT (back) - The Jets will be without Leonard Williams for the rest of their game Sunday. He has been ruled out with a back injury.

New Orleans Saints

Thomas: ACTIVE (hamstring) - Saints receiver Michael Thomas is active after he was a late addition to the injury report this week with a hamstring issue.

Miami Dolphins

Parker: ACTIVE (ankle) - Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker is active despite dealing with an ankle injury.

Williams: OUT (shoulder) - Running back Damien Williams is out with a shoulder injury, meaning Kenyan Drake should continue to see the bulk of the carries in the backfield.

Buffalo Bills

Cadet: OUT (knee) - Running back Travaris Cadet sustained a nasty-looking knee injury in the second quarter and was carted off the field. He will not return.

Cincinnati Bengals

Burfict: OUT (shoulder) - Burfict will not return with a shoulder injury he suffered during the first half. He was originally listed as questionable coming into the game with a concussion.

Mixon: QUESTIONNABLE (ankle) - Mixon was initially listed on the team's injury report with a concussion but is now questionable to return with an ankle injury he sustained in the first quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Hurns: DOUBTFUL (ankle) - Hurns is not expected to play as the Jaguars take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon.

Washington Redskins

Hood: DOUBTFUL (elbow) - The Redskins announced that defensive lineman Ziggy Hood is doubtful to return with an injured elbow.

Perine: DOUBTFUL (achilles) - The Redskins suffered another blow to their run-game as Samaje Perine is doubtful to return with an achilles injury.