Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will return to the lineup after missing a month with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports.

Hill injured his shoulder in the opening week of the season when he was tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The receiver is coming off his best season where he had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Peterson not on the board

The Arizona Cardinals are getting calls about teams inquiring about CB Patrick Peterson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but they keep telling teams they're not trading him.

But is Jets' DE Williams on the board?

Schefter also reported that multiple teams have called the New York Jets about the availability of DE Leonard Williams.

Schefter added that while there is precedent for trading a player of Williams' talent, the Jets are not interested in moving the 2015 sixth-overall draft pick at the moment.