Bateman finds success with artistic approach to golf Bateman has gone from being obsessed with the numbers and videos of swing technicalities to a feel player, creating shots first in his mind and then on the course. As Canadian swing coach Sean Foley likes to say, there are mechanics and artists.

It was supposed to be a simple chat, but the mysteries of Zoom stepped in to play havoc in connecting with Wil Bateman during our arranged interview.

At first, I could hear him but not see him. A few toggles of a variety of camera options didn’t improve the situation. He could see me. I still couldn’t see him.

Bateman decided to switch to his phone, where not only did his face suddenly appear on my screen, but somehow it also turned on the original one on his computer. He disconnected his phone and the computer camera stayed on. Neither one of us understood how it happened, but the result was perfect. Nothing technical, all feel.

In some ways, that example could be used to describe Bateman’s rise in golf over the last few years.

The 29-year-old has gone from being obsessed with the numbers and videos of swing technicalities to a feel player, creating shots first in his mind and then on the course. As Canadian swing coach Sean Foley likes to say, there are mechanics and artists. Bateman has dropped the pipe wrench and picked up the paint brush. As a result, he has turned his potential into performance.

Last year, he won the Fortinet Cup for being the top player on PGA Tour Canada. That gave him a full exemption to the Korn Ferry Tour, which started its 2023 campaign last week in the Bahamas. Bateman posted a very solid tie for fourth in his debut on that circuit.

“I was a little bit nervous going out the last day, being my first full event as a rookie,” Bateman said of his inaugural tournament. “I felt like I handled my emotions pretty well for most of the week. The course was super tough, and I was just glad to get it done.”

It’s a bit early in the season to see if Bateman’s good start can translate into a PGA Tour card, the prize all Korn Ferry Tour players are seeking but only a limited few earn. There are still another 25 tournaments to play, including a second one in the Bahamas starting on Sunday. But that’s the goal for the Edmonton product and it’s never seemed more reachable than now.

It’s also taken a bit longer that many expected. Bateman has been a standout for most of his career, starting from when he was ranked as Canada’s top junior player. He earned a scholarship to San Diego State but spent more time studying his swing than his textbooks and left after a year to pursue professional golf.

“My coach at the time told me that down the road, I might regret turning professional so early,” Bateman recalled. “I feel like at that time I knew what I wanted to do with my life, and I knew I wanted to play pro golf. Back then, as an 18-year-old kid, I thought I was prepared to turn professional, but I didn’t know anything about it.”

He had some early success, winning an event on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, but for the most part he struggled with consistency. He also struggled to find places to play, floating between PGA Tour Latinoamerica, PGA Tour Canada and a variety of mini-tours.

He cashed cheques here and there and spent long hours on the range, looking at the positions of his swing, the numbers the launch monitors spit out and the video his coach would show him. He was determined to build the perfect golf swing. But the more he worked at it, the worse he’d play and the more frustrated he’d get.

“There was a time in my late teens, early 20s where I really didn’t enjoy being out there,” Bateman admitted. “Struggling playing golf when it’s obviously your career is really difficult.”

The turning point came when Bateman decided to seek out a mental coach. His agent connected him with Dr. Deborah Graham, and the two began sessions.

“We did a lot of work to find out who I am as a player and what works best for me,” he said. “I now definitely feel for me, being an artist is a whole lot better. I can go out there and create shots. I do my best when I use my intuition, when I step up to the ball and see a shot.”

Bateman and Graham have never met in person, doing all their sessions over computer (presumably with video screens working on both) but the impact of the work was life-changing.

“She is the key to all that’s happened,” stated Bateman. “I can’t thank her enough.”

The transition wasn’t easy. Breaking the habit of wanting to see numbers, to watch video and replace it with what was in his head and his heart, took time but when he was able to do it, the results came, especially last year in Canada.

The lefthander made every cut on PGA Tour Canada, won the tournament in Edmonton in front of family and friends, posted four top-10s and capped off the year by winning the Fortinet Cup Championship, the tour’s season-ending championship.

The only difficult part of earning Korn Ferry Tour status was the long wait from the September finish of the Canadian circuit to the first event last week. There were mini-tour events near his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., and he spent time with his swing coach, Andy Patnou. For those sessions, there are strict rules. No videos are allowed, at least none that Bateman can watch.

While he has a TrackMan launch monitor he carries with him now, he programmed to only show carry and spin. Those two numbers are just to guide him through the elevation changes in the different countries to which the tour travels.

Finding his way with golf has propelled Bateman into a place many thought he would have reached years ago. It may have taken him longer than expected but he’s savouring the journey and the lessons he’s learned along the way. They will likely be handy as he continues to push for his goal for reaching the PGA Tour.