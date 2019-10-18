CALGARY — Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann made Canadian long-track speedskating history on Friday.

She won gold in the women's 5,000 metres with a time of six minutes 47.34 seconds at the Canadian championships, setting a new record in the event by besting Cindy Klassen's mark of 6:48.97 set in 2006.

"I'm excited about my race today. The Canadian record is a benchmark that I wanted to beat last year, so I'm excited to have improved my time to get there," said Weidemann. "Cindy Klassen is someone that I really looked up to as a young skater, so to beat her record is very special and means a lot to me."

Weidemann shared the podium with Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que.

In the men's 10,000-metre event, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen won in 12:54.92. Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., and Toronto's Jordan Belchos earned the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Gilmore Junio and Kaylin Irvine, both from Calgary, won their respective 500-metre events.

Junio's time of 34.44 placed him ahead of Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que. On the women's side, Irvine won in 37.43 was followed by Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., and Winnipeg's Heather McLean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.