Wentz aiming to be ready for start of next season

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz says his goal is to be ready to play when the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles open next season.

Speaking to reporters Friday for the first time since he tore his left ACL and LCL on Dec. 10, Wentz expressed confidence he won't miss the start of 2018.

"So after we went in there and everything, it was actually the ACL and the LCL," Wentz said. "I'm still feeling confident with it. The rehab is the same type of progression and everything. It's gone great so far."

Nick Foles is leading the Eagles (15-3) against the New England Patriots (15-3) in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

"It's hard to talk timetables because these are always fluid injuries and timetables always adjust depending upon where you're at, Wentz said.

"But I feel very confident. I truly believe my goal is to be ready for Week 1. I'm going to push and do everything I can to be ready. I'm very confident in that."

Wentz had an MVP-calibre season before he was injured in Philadelphia's division-clinching win at the Los Angeles Rams. He tossed a touchdown pass a few plays after he was injured before leaving the game.

"I 100 per cent believe I'll be back better than ever, stronger ever, and with no looking back," Wentz said.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL