29m ago
Wentz not cleared; Foles to start Week 2
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday that Carson Wentz has still not been cleared for contact which means Nick Foles will again start under centre.
Foles started in Week 1 and things didn't exactly go smoothly, going 19-34 for 117 yards and zero touchdowns, but the Eagles edged the Atlanta Falcons 18-12.
A report over the weekend suggested that Wentz may be targeting a Week 3 return as he recovers from ACL surgery.
Philadelphia will take on the Buccaneers in Tampa this Sunday where Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his second straight start as he fills in for an suspended Jameis Winston.