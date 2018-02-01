Werdum: Ngannou was not ready for the title fight

A heavyweight battle will headline the UFC’s next trip to London as former champion Fabricio Werdum will face Alexander Volkov on March 17th at the O2 Arena.

Werdum defeated Martin Tybura at UFC Fight Night Sydney in his most recent fight, November of 2017. He has a victory over Walt Harris as part of a two-fight winning streak.

The former title holder has won three of four bouts since dropping the belt to Stipe Miocic at UFC 198.

Volkov is on a five-fight winning streak with victories over Denis Smoldarev, Attila Vegh, Timothy Johnson, Roy Nelson and most recent Stefan Struve at Fight Night Rotterdam last September.

The 29-year-old is 3-0 since joining the UFC.