Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski will replace teammate Seth Jones at the NHL All-Star Game, after the Blue Jackets announced Jones will miss the weekend with an illness.

In his second season with the Blue Jackets, Werenski has 11 goals and 11 assists in 45 games. Jones has eight goals and 24 assists in 49 games for the Blue Jackets this season.