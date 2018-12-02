BERLIN — Leipzig forward Timo Werner again struck twice to help his team move third in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

If Werner scores, he often adds another. It was the fourth league game in which the Germany striker claimed two goals, bringing his tally to eight so far this season.

Werner played a one-two with Marcel Sabitzer before firing inside the far post in the third minute and he grabbed his second in first-half injury time, after Yussuf Poulsen set him up for a tap-in.

Lars Stindl had come close to equalizing for Gladbach, Peter Gulacsi coming to Leipzig's rescue with a fine save, while Thorgan Hazard was blocked from the rebound at the last by Ibrahima Konate.

Alassane Plea and Raffael went close in the second half for the visitors.

The result leaves Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund seven points clear after the 13th round.

FRANKFURT LOSES

Daniel Ginczek scored one goal and set up another for Wolfsburg to beat Frankfurt 2-1 and stop the home side from moving second.

Frankfurt could have moved ahead of Gladbach on goal difference, but Ginczek set up Admir Mehmedi in the first half and then scored the second.

Frankfurt had a goal ruled out for offside and several good chances before Luka Jovic finally scored in the 87th.

Frankfurt is fifth, a point behind Bayern Munich, while Wolfsburg climbed to eighth with its second successive win.

