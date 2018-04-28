West Brom beats Newcastle to keep survival bid alive

NEWCASTLE, England — Matt Phillips gave West Bromwich Albion a glimmer of hope of staying in the English Premier League by securing a 1-0 win at Newcastle to extend the team's unbeaten run to four games.

West Brom is five points from safety with two games remaining.

Phillips' 29th-minute strike handed Darren Moore a second victory in four matches as caretaker manager of the last-place team.

Newcastle remained in 10th place after missed out on a fifth straight home win.

