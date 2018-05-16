LONDON — Keeping West Ham in the Premier League wasn't enough to earn David Moyes a new deal at the London club.

West Ham announced the departure of Moyes on Wednesday and said a new manager would be hired "within the next 10 days."

Moyes arrived in November on a contract until the end of the season, and guided West Ham out of the relegation zone to a 13th-place finish on Sunday.

Now the club is looking for a "high-calibre figure" to "take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions."

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete," West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan said, "we feel that it is right to move in a different direction."

Moyes has at least rebuilt a coaching reputation that was tarnished by unsuccessful spells in charge of Manchester United, Real Socieded and Sunderland since leaving Everton in 2013.

The Scottish coach restored a work ethic that had been lacking at West Ham, including getting the best out of Marko Arnautovic by reinventing him as a lone striker. He also dealt impressively with off-the-field issues that struck West Ham, particularly when supporters repeatedly ran onto the field during a home loss to Burnley.

"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty," Sullivan said, "and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with."

Moyes' assistants — Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay — have also departed with immediate effect.

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca has reportedly held talks with West Ham this week.