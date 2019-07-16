1h ago
West Ham set to sign Haller in record deal
West Ham United is once again set to smash the club's transfer record to beef up its attack. Former France U-21 striker Sebastien Haller is headed to the club for a medical ahead of a £45 million transfer from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
TSN.ca Staff
The Hammers' current transfer record was set last summer in the acquisition of Felipe Anderson from Lazio for £36 million.
Haller, 25, spent the last two seasons with Eintracht following a move from Eridivisie side Utrecht. He made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 times.
Manuel Pellegrini's side is currently dealing with a dearth of forward options following the departures of Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez.