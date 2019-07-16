West Ham United is once again set to smash the club's transfer record to beef up its attack.

Former France U-21 striker Sebastien Haller is headed to the club for a medical ahead of a £45 million transfer from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Die Eintracht und @WestHamUtd haben sich über Transfermodalitäten bzgl. @HallerSeb geeinigt. Infolgedessen hat Haller die Freigabe, um die medizinische Untersuchung in London zu absolvieren. Sollte diese einen positiven Verlauf nehmen, wird sich Haller den „Hammers“ anschließen. pic.twitter.com/RzpMDW5mFI — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) July 16, 2019

The Hammers' current transfer record was set last summer in the acquisition of Felipe Anderson from Lazio for £36 million.

Haller, 25, spent the last two seasons with Eintracht following a move from Eridivisie side Utrecht. He made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 times.

Manuel Pellegrini's side is currently dealing with a dearth of forward options following the departures of Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez.