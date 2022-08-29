Lucas Paqueta has arrived in London.

West Ham announced the signing of the Brazil attacking midfielder from Lyon on Monday in what the club is calling its record transfer.

“I am extremely happy to be here," Paqueta told the club's website. "I hope it’s the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful."

A native of Rio de Janeiro, the 25-year-old spent the past two seasons at OL, making 67 Ligue 1 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

He will wear the No. 11 jersey at West Ham.

“Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club," Paqueta said. “I am excited to pull on the West Ham shirt and show the fans what I can do, to help my teammates and the club.”

A product of Flamengo, Paqueta made his senior debut with the club in 2016 before moving to Europe with Milan in 2018.

Internationally, Paqueta has been capped 33 times by Brazil and was a member of their 2019 Copa America-winning side.