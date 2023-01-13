West Ham United manager David Moyes says the team has turned down an offer from Wolves for veteran defender Craig Dawson.

Dawson, 32, is out of contract at season's end.

"We've had an offer from Wolves, we've not accepted it and that's as much as I can tell you," Moyes said of Saturday's key match against Wolves at the Molineux.

Currently, Hammers sit in the final safe spot in 17th on 15 points, only one clear of Wolves in 19th.

Dawson originally joined West Ham on loan from Watford upon the Hornets' relegation in 2020 before signing on a permanent deal in 2021.

The Rochdale, England native has only made eight league appearances for the team this season, but West Ham has dealt with a rash of injuries to their backline in recent weeks with all of Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd missing time and making Dawson's experience desirable.

Dawson previously spent eight years with West Brom with seven of those coming in the Premier League.