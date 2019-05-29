A trio of veterans is departing West Ham United.

The contracts of striker Andy Carroll, midfielder Samir Nasri and goalkeeper Adrian all expire on June 30 and will not be offered new deals, the club announced on Wednesday.

"[Carroll and Adrian] have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy's case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian's," club co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan said in a statement. "They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri, and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers."

Carroll, 30, joined the Hammers on loan from Liverpool in 2012 and made his move permanent in 2013 in a then-club record £15 million transfer.

An England international, Carroll's Hammers career was hampered by a number of injuries. He made 142 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 34 times. Carroll has also spent time with hometown club Newcastle

Former France international Nasri joined the club in January as his six-month doping ban ended. The 31-year-old Marseille native made only six appearances for the club. Nasri previously spent 10 seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City.

With the club since 2013, Adrian lost the No. 1 shirt to Lukasz Fabianski following his move from Swansea City.

A native of Sevilla, Adrian made 150 appearances across all competitions over six seasons.