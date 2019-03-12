55m ago
Westbrook fined $25K for incident with fan
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Thunder 98, Jazz 89
The NBA has announced that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $25,000 for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan.
The Utah Jazz previously announced that the individual involved in the incident with Westbrook has been permanently banned from Vivint Smart House Arena.
The incident occurred during the Thunder's 98-89 victory over the Jazz on March 11.
Westbrook is currently averaging 23.1 points and 10.5 rebounds this season, appearing in 59 games.