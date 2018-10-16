Russell Westbrook won't be back in time after all.

Per Thunder: Russell Westbrook will miss tonight’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2018

The Thunder announced that their star point guard will miss Tuesday's opener against the Golden State Warriors as he continues to recover from an off-season right knee procedure. He still has not participated in full contact 5-on-5 action in practice, so until he does, it's unlikely he will take the court for the Thunder. Point guard Dennis Schroder is expected to start in his place after arriving in Oklahoma City in an off-season trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook had an arthroscopic knee procedure on Sept. 12 and was expected to start the season on the sidelines. The Thunder did not issue an update on when he could return to action, but multiple reports indicate that the injury will not require a lengthy recovery process once the season begins. Steven Adams is also listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt.

The 2017 league's most valuable player averaged 25.4 points per game last season to go along with 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds. It's the second straight season he has averaged a triple-double.

After their matchup with the defending champs, the Thunder will head to Los Angeles Friday night to take on the Clippers.