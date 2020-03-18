The Western Hockey League has announced it is cancelling the rest of the 2019-20 regular season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “Given the ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19, we deemed it necessary to cancel the remaining games on the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season Schedule."

The Portland Winterhawks finished up the regular season with the best record according to points percentage. They accrued 97 points in 63 games.

The WHL follows identical action taken by the QMJHL on Tuesday.