The Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier are set to take place inside the Calgary bubble in early 2021, but first they have to figure out which teams will be playing.

That will prove to be much more difficult compared to year's past.

With varying restrictions and health protocols to consider because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, provinces and territories across Canada may find it difficult to hold their playdowns, leading to questions as to which teams get to go to Calgary.

Here's the current state of each provincial and territorial championship. All proposed dates and locations are subject to change due to evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

British Columbia

Brier - January 26-31, 2021 in Kamloops

Scotties - January 26-31, 2021 in Kamloops

Note: The province plans on hosting their championships together in late January if recent restrictions are lifted.

Defending Champions: Jim Cotter and Corryn Brown

Alberta

Brier - January 25-31, 2021 in Sylvan Lake

Scotties - January 25-31, 2021 in Sylvan Lake

Defending Champions: Brendan Bottcher and Laura Walker

Saskatchewan

Brier - TBD

Scotties - TBD

Note: CURLSASK have already cancelled their original plan of hosting the playdowns in Estevan (Jan 29-Feb 7), but are still hopeful to determine provincial champions through a tournament.

Defending Champions: Matt Dunstone and Robyn Silvernagle

Manitoba

Brier - February 2-7, 2021 in Selkirk

Scotties - February 2-7, 2021 in Selkirk

Defending Champions: Jason Gunnlaugson and Kerri Einarson (already qualified for 2021 Scotties as Team Canada)

Ontario

Brier – TBD

Scotties – TBD

Defending Champions: John Epping and Rachel Homan

Northern Ontario

Brier – TBD

Scotties – TBD

Note: According to TSN's Bob Weeks, the Northern Ontario Curling Association is expected to cancel its playdowns and send 2020 champions Brad Jacobs and Krista McCarville to the Calgary bubble.

Defending Champions: Brad Jacobs and Krista McCarville

Quebec

Brier – TBD

Scotties – TBD

Note: The province has already cancelled their plans to host the Scotties and Brier playdowns in Laval from Jan 24-31. However, they hope to be able to play a scaled down version of the provincial championships from Jan 28-31 in a curling club if "the situation in Quebec significantly improves in the new year." If that's not possible, Curling Quebec will choose its representatives through a "collaborative effort of our Board of Directors and a specialized Curling Canada committee."

Defending Champions: Alek Bedard and Noemie Verreault

New Brunswick

Brier – TBD

Scotties – TBD

Defending Champions: James Grattan and Andrea Crawford

Nova Scotia

Brier - January 25-31, 2021 in New Glasgow

Scotties - January 25-31, 2021 in New Glasgow

Defending Champions: Jamie Murphy and Mary-Anne Arsenault

Prince Edward Island

Brier – January 27-31, 2021 in O'Leary

Scotties - January 27-31, 2021 in O'Leary

Defending Champions: Bryan Cochrane and Suzanne Birt

Newfoundland and Labrador

Brier - TBD

Scotties - TBD

Defending Champions: Brad Gushue (already qualified for 2021 Brier as Team Canada) and Erica Curtis

Yukon

Brier - January 14-17, 2021 in Whitehorse

Scotties - January 14-17, 2021 in Whitehorse

Defending Champions: Thomas Scoffin and Hailey Birnie

Northwest Territories

Brier – January 26-February 2, 2021 in Yellowknife

Scotties - January 26-February 2, 2021 in Yellowknife

Defending Champions: Jamie Koe and Kerry Galusha

Nunavut

Brier – TBD

Scotties – TBD

Defending Champions: Jake Higgs and Lori Eddy