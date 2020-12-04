1h ago
What's the status of Canada's provincial and territorial curling playdowns?
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier are set to take place inside the Calgary bubble in early 2021, but first they have to figure out which teams will be playing.
TSN.ca Staff
That will prove to be much more difficult compared to year's past.
With varying restrictions and health protocols to consider because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, provinces and territories across Canada may find it difficult to hold their playdowns, leading to questions as to which teams get to go to Calgary.
Here's the current state of each provincial and territorial championship. All proposed dates and locations are subject to change due to evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic.
Brier - January 26-31, 2021 in Kamloops
Scotties - January 26-31, 2021 in Kamloops
Note: The province plans on hosting their championships together in late January if recent restrictions are lifted.
Defending Champions: Jim Cotter and Corryn Brown
Brier - January 25-31, 2021 in Sylvan Lake
Scotties - January 25-31, 2021 in Sylvan Lake
Defending Champions: Brendan Bottcher and Laura Walker
Brier - TBD
Scotties - TBD
Note: CURLSASK have already cancelled their original plan of hosting the playdowns in Estevan (Jan 29-Feb 7), but are still hopeful to determine provincial champions through a tournament.
Defending Champions: Matt Dunstone and Robyn Silvernagle
Brier - February 2-7, 2021 in Selkirk
Scotties - February 2-7, 2021 in Selkirk
Defending Champions: Jason Gunnlaugson and Kerri Einarson (already qualified for 2021 Scotties as Team Canada)
Brier – TBD
Scotties – TBD
Defending Champions: John Epping and Rachel Homan
Brier – TBD
Scotties – TBD
Note: According to TSN's Bob Weeks, the Northern Ontario Curling Association is expected to cancel its playdowns and send 2020 champions Brad Jacobs and Krista McCarville to the Calgary bubble.
Defending Champions: Brad Jacobs and Krista McCarville
Brier – TBD
Scotties – TBD
Note: The province has already cancelled their plans to host the Scotties and Brier playdowns in Laval from Jan 24-31. However, they hope to be able to play a scaled down version of the provincial championships from Jan 28-31 in a curling club if "the situation in Quebec significantly improves in the new year." If that's not possible, Curling Quebec will choose its representatives through a "collaborative effort of our Board of Directors and a specialized Curling Canada committee."
Defending Champions: Alek Bedard and Noemie Verreault
Brier – TBD
Scotties – TBD
Defending Champions: James Grattan and Andrea Crawford
Brier - January 25-31, 2021 in New Glasgow
Scotties - January 25-31, 2021 in New Glasgow
Defending Champions: Jamie Murphy and Mary-Anne Arsenault
Brier – January 27-31, 2021 in O'Leary
Scotties - January 27-31, 2021 in O'Leary
Defending Champions: Bryan Cochrane and Suzanne Birt
Brier - TBD
Scotties - TBD
Defending Champions: Brad Gushue (already qualified for 2021 Brier as Team Canada) and Erica Curtis
Brier - January 14-17, 2021 in Whitehorse
Scotties - January 14-17, 2021 in Whitehorse
Defending Champions: Thomas Scoffin and Hailey Birnie
Brier – January 26-February 2, 2021 in Yellowknife
Scotties - January 26-February 2, 2021 in Yellowknife
Defending Champions: Jamie Koe and Kerry Galusha
Nunavut
Brier – TBD
Scotties – TBD
Defending Champions: Jake Higgs and Lori Eddy