This year’s rookie quarterback class entered the NFL with a bang on draft night.

Four QBs were taken with the first 10 selections in the 2018 draft – the first time that has happened since the inception of the common draft era in 1967, according to the New York Daily News. Five signal-callers were selected in the first round overall, which is just the third time that at least five quarterbacks have been scooped up inside the opening round.

Despite this year’s class making history, don’t expect much from the group as a whole during their respective first-year campaigns. As things stand right now, only two members of the QB draft class actually have realistic shots at starting in Week 1. And even then, the two quarterbacks are very much battling in open competitions for jobs that are likely to last right up until the start of the regular season.

With that said, here is TSN.ca’s look at what to expect from the five pivots taken in the first round of this year’s draft.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns, 1st overall pick

Mayfield, who took home virtually every top collegiate award last season, has looked impressive through three games this preseason. Despite his performance, barring an injury to Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield will begin the season as the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback after head coach Hue Jackson named Taylor the team’s starter at the onset of the off-season. Taylor may not have all that long of a leash, though, as Mayfield has shown enough during the exhibition period to warrant the Browns’ faithful clamouring for him to start sooner rather than later. Also strengthening Mayfield’s case is the constant criticism that Taylor has faced throughout his career: being too conservative of a passer and not taking enough risks – two things that have never been associated with Mayfield. But if Taylor, who is a competent starter, can keep the Browns afloat and lead them to a much improved record – they are 1-31 during the past two seasons – it’s likely he’ll be able to keep Mayfield on the bench for most of the, if not the entire, season.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets, 3rd overall pick

Darnold is the likeliest of all the rookie quarterbacks to become a starter out of the gate, despite by and large being outplayed by Teddy Bridgewater this preseason. With much more invested in Darnold financially, a bevy of reports suggest that the Jets may wind up trading Bridgewater to the highest bidder. Most draft experts have long maintained that Darnold, who was a two-year starter at Southern California, is the most prepared rookie quarterback to step in and start from Day 1. With the New England Patriots yet again expected to control the AFC East, and the Jets roster lacking many well-known names at offensive skill positions, expect Darnold to have his work cut out for him should he win the Jets’ starting job.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 7th overall pick

Allen is the other rookie pivot with a shot at being named a Week 1 starter. Unlike Darnold, however, the consensus on Allen ahead of the draft among draft experts was that the strapping, big-armed quarterback was as a prototypical boom-or-bust player. The Wyoming product has had an up-and-down preseason to this point, but with a lack of appealing options behind him in AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman, it appears that the Bills may thrust Allen into starting perhaps earlier than he should. With a roster also largely devoid of dynamic offensive playmakers, expect Allen and the Bills to be in tough in the AFC East as well.

Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals, 10th overall pick

One of the more polarizing players in this year’s rookie class because of his tendency to speak frankly on many societal issues, Rosen has had a relatively quiet preseason. He played well in the Cardinals’ second outing, but did not play at all in the team’s third game, which is generally regarded as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Veteran quarterback Sam Bradford, who Arizona acquired in free agency, has seemingly been entrenched as the team’s starter since signing his deal. Bradford, who has been among the NFL’s most accurate passers, completion percentage-wise, the last two seasons, will likely keep Rosen on the bench this season barring injury.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 32nd overall pick

Just like Allen, Jackson was considered to be a project type player by many ahead of the draft. It’s no secret that the Louisville product is a dynamic runner, but he completed less than 50 per cent of his passes in his first two preseason outings, which didn’t do him any favours in attempting to change how he’s perceived. The addition of Jackson to the squad has seemingly lit a fire under starter Joe Flacco, who has looked good in the few moments he’s played in the preseason. Not to mention former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III, who has also looked good in the Ravens’ exhibition games. Though he’s unlikely to see consistent time under centre this season, the Ravens have talked about possibly getting Jackson into the game alongside Flacco in certain offensive schemes and packages.