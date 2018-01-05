As the name suggests, wild-card weekend has often produced some wild and surprising results.

Look no further than 2016, when all four road teams won for the first time ever during the wild-card or divisional round. This year's edition could very well produce similar results, with three of the six teams playing this weekend finally return to the postseason after lengthy absences, including the Buffalo Bills, who ended the longest playoff drought (17 years) of any North American pro sports franchise.

Wild-card weekend kicks off on Saturday with two games, and the remaining two will be played on Sunday. Here's what to look out for as you watch the action.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (CTV) - Saturday – 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT

The Titans return to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. They were victorious in their must-win season finale, but went just 1-4 to finish up the season. Third-year pivot Marcus Mariota has had a disappointing season, and things won't get any easier for him against a Chiefs defence full of playmakers. Mariota could be in for a rough outing in his playoff debut.

For the Chiefs, look for rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing this season, to continue to build upon his already impressive season.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (CTV) - Saturday - 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

The Falcons could have their hands full with the Rams, who have proven to be this season's most surprising team. Atlanta has the weapons needed to keep up with first-year Rams coach Sean McVay's high-powered offence, but actually doing so will not be an easy task.

With second-year man Jared Goff under centre, Los Angeles led the league in scoring during the regular season, thanks in large part to an outstanding campaign from running back Todd Gurley.

The difference in this game could down to defence, and the Rams have arguably the best defender in the football in Aaron Donald.

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (CTV) - Sunday - Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

They needed a lot of help from the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Bills are finally back in the postseason. First-year coach Sean McDermott has helped foster a spirit of resiliency in the Bills, and they'll likely need it in what could be a low-scoring, defensive battle.

The Jags, the league's No. 2- ranked defence during the regular season, have the edge here, but the Bills’ playmakers in the secondary could give Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles problems in the passing game.

It remains to be seen whether Buffalo will be able to move the ball effectively on offence with running back LeSean McCoy, who accounts for most of its yardage, a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (TSN/CTV2) - Sunday 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT

The Panthers put up a disappointing effort in their season finale and will have to play much better if they want to beat their divisional foes.

Carolina will have to contend with arguably the most balanced team Sean Payton has had in his 11 seasons as coach of the Saints. New Orleans possesses a two-headed rushing monster in running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, who is also quite dangerous in the passing game and as a return man.

Cam Newton, who was picked off three teams in the Panthers’ Week 17 loss, will get his first look at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is the favourite to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honours.