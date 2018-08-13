After his surprise release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported four teams have shown interest in signing Duron Carter. The BC Lions, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes, the team Carter broke into the league with, have all reached out to Carter, with some having made contract offers, according to Lalji.

While Carter ponders his options over the next couple of days, TSN.ca takes a look at how the 27-year-old All-Star would fit with each of the interested teams:

BC Lions

While a player of Carter’s impact could certainly justify a ratio change, the Lions have started two nationals at receiver so far this season. If that’s to remain the same, it would leave just one spot in the starting lineup for Carter, bearing in mind established veterans Manny Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham are unlikely to be benched.

Carter could provide a spark for a unit that has underachieved so far this season, however, as Arceneaux is the only Lions receiver in the league’s Top 10. However, production has been up since Travis Lulay took over behind centre. In Lulay’s four games as starter, Arceneaux has earned 307 of his 425 receiving yards on the season, and Burnham 228 of his 330 on the season.

And CFL journeyman Kevin Elliott also appears to be growing a rapport with Lulay. In the past two games the 29-year-old has led the team in receiving yards with 141.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Ticats have a productive group of four international starters in their receiving corps. Brandon Banks and Jalen Saunders are among the league leaders at the position and Chris Williams continues to grow into the offence after his acquisition from Montreal. Luke Tasker has lost a couple games to injury this season but has been solid as well.

Carter’s value to the Ticats could be that he offers quarterback Jeremiah Masoli something different than his current crop of pass catchers offer – greater height (Carter is six-foot-five). Banks, Saunders and Williams all possess game-breaking speed, but none are taller than five-foot-nine. Even Tasker falls short of six-feet.

The team does have the six-foot-five Terrence Toliver on the roster, but the former 1,000-yard man has missed a couple games and doesn’t yet look like he’s back to full speed from his torn ACL last season.

Toronto Argonauts

The Argonauts’ receiving corps has thus far failed to live up to the lofty standards they set a year ago. After finishing second in receiving yards last season, SJ Green isn’t even in the Top 10 this year, with just 419 yards through seven games. And Green is only one of three Argos with more than just 200 yards through the air this year, with one of them being running back James Wilder.

A big part of the struggles has, of course, been the team’s inconsistent play at quarterback. After Ricky Ray was lost for a significant period with a neck injury, James Franklin failed to run with the starting gig. The silver lining is McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s play in his first start in the Argos’ last game, a 42-41 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Still, Green was the only receiver to resemble his old self with Bethel-Thompson behind centre; there could be room made for Carter in the receiving corps.

Montreal Alouettes

The Alouettes are on their fourth starting quarterback of the season, Johnny Manziel, but there is a lot invested in making sure he’s also their last starting quarterback of the season. The team recently acquired former All-Star Adarius Bowman to help Manziel and the offence, but they could still use more talent.

Of the three receivers that have started all eight games for the Alouettes, none is higher than 20th in the league in receiving yards, BJ Cunningham, with 317. Sophomore Eugene Lewis has 270 yards and veteran Ernest Jackson has 207 yards receiving.

Carter is less than two years removed from being released by the Alouettes mid-season, however, and while there are new decision makers in charge in Montreal with general manager Kavis Reed and head coach Mike Sherman, the big question is if the team can handle another big personality on their roster. Carter could probably give Manziel a day or two off from the media spotlight.