The Toronto Blue Jays have a new leadoff hitter.

Second baseman Whit Merrifield will hit in the leadoff position for Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels while regular leadoff man George Springer will hit fifth and play right field.

Big change in the #BlueJays’ lineup.



George Springer moves down to 5th with Whit Merrifield leading off. Springer hasn’t started a game outside of the leadoff spot since 2021. pic.twitter.com/Kz6nT3hqtK — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 28, 2023

This marks the first time since July of 2021 that Springer has started a game without hitting in the leadoff position.

The 2023 season has been a down year for the 33-year-old Springer, hitting .257 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs alongside an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .397 over 99 games.

Springer has struggled recently at the plate as well, recording just one hit in 28 plate appearances during the Jays' six-game road trip against the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old Merrifield, who was named an All-Star earlier this month in his first full season with the Blue Jays, is hitting .299 with seven homers and 46 RBIs alongside a .350 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage over 94 games.

Merrifield, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals last July at the trade deadline, is hitting .429 over the last seven days.

Toronto currently sits in the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League with a 57-46 record, three games ahead of the Angels.