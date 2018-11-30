CHICAGO — Reliever Alex Colome was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the payroll-shedding Seattle Mariners on Friday for catcher Omar Narvaez.

The White Sox also declined to offer contracts to outfielder Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson, allowing the pair to become free agents. And they agreed to a $1.55 million, one-year deal with outfielder Leury Garcia.

Colome has 96 saves in six seasons with Tampa Bay and Seattle, earned $5.3 million this year and is eligible for salary arbitration. The 29-year-old right-hander was an All-Star in 2016 and became the first Rays pitcher to lead the league in saves in 2017 with 47. He was dealt to the Mariners last May.

Colome was 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 12 saves in 17 chances last season, including 5-0 with a 2.53 ERA in 47 appearances for Seattle. He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

Narvaez, 26, hit .275 with nine homers and 30 RBIs last season, his third with the White Sox.

Avisail Garcia — an All-Star in 2017 — was limited to 93 games last season because of discomfort in his right knee that led to surgery in October. He went from batting.330 to .236.

Davidson hit .228 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs last season while being used primarily as a designated hitter and at first base. Leury Garcia batted .271 with four home runs and 32 RBIs in 82 games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports