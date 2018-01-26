CHICAGO — White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has been cleared to begin a throwing program after he had shoulder surgery in September.

The 25-year-old Rodon missed the start of last season with shoulder and biceps problems. He went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 starts before returning to the disabled list on Sept. 8.

Rodon says he is going to start throwing on Monday. It's unclear when he might he might be ready for games, but he is expected to begin this season on the DL.

Rodon was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft. He is 20-21 with a 3.95 ERA in three major league seasons.

General manager Rick Hahn says Friday the team will go through the process with Rodon "as cautiously as we need to be."

