Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White says he intends to meet with former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the near future.

White revealed his plans following the company's UFC Fight Night event on Sunday in Liverpool that saw Darren Till emerge victorious over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in the main event.

“Conor and I are going to meet in Vegas,” White said at the post-fight presser. "He and I haven’t seen each since New York. So we haven’t seen each other, we haven’t talked, nothing, so we need to get together soon.”

When the meeting takes place, it will mark the first face-to-face contact between the two since McGregor's April 6 rampage in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223. The 29-year-old Dubliner has a court date set for June 14 in New York on criminal mischief and assault charges. What happens with the criminal charges will influence when McGregor is next able to fight.

"[What happens next] depends on what goes on with him in New York in June,” White said. “We can’t determine anything about what’s next for him until June is cleared up.”

The undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0, 10-0 UFC), McGregor's prospective next opponent, was a passenger on the bus that McGregor attacked in early April and the likely target of McGregor's rage as he had a heated confrontation with McGregor's good friend, UFC featherweight Artem Lobov. The 29-year-old Russian captured the lightweight title at UFC 223 with a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta, who was subbing in for the injured Max Holloway. Holloway himself was an injury replacement when Nurmagomedov's original opponent, Tony Ferguson, also pulled out with injury.

"I'm pretty confident that [Nurmagomedov] is the fight that Conor wants, and I’m pretty confident that that is the fight that Khabib wants,” White said. “So, yeah, I could see that happening.”

McGregor (21-3, 10-1 UFC) last fought in the Octagon in November of 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez by second-round TKO to win the lightweight title. His last fight of any kind came last August when he was stopped in the 10th round of his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.