VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Canadian-born left back Cristian Gutierrez on a free transfer from Chilean Primera Division club Colo-Colo.

The 22-year old Greenfield Park, Que., native, who has represented Chile at the youth level and is eligible to play for Canada, has agreed to a contract through 2021, with an option for 2022 and 2023.

The five-foot-11 defender made his professional debut with Colo-Colo in 2015. He has played five seasons in Chile's top division, including stints with Union Espanola in 2017, and Huachipato in 2017-18. Over that span, he played in 52 league matches and made 26 appearances in the Copa Chile.

"Cristian was looking for a new opportunity and we are excited to bring him to Vancouver," Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "He has the four cornerstones we look for in a player, he is fully aware of the challenge in front of him, and he is excited to continue his development in his native country."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.