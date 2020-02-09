VANCOUVER — Centre back Ranko Veselinovic was acquired by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday, using allocation money for a one-year loan, with an option to purchase.

Vancouver gets Veselinovic from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Vojvodina.

The 20-year-old Veselinovic will occupy an international roster spot and will join the team for pre-season camp pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, medical, work permit, and visa.

Veselinovic was FK Vojvodina's captain, making 59 league appearances for the team, as well as five appearances in the Serbian Cup.

He's also represented Serbia at the under-16 through under-21 levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.