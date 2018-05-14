Vancouver Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston has been named to Costa Rica's 23-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This will be the defender's first-ever World Cup appearance. He was named to Costa Rica's provisional 30-man roster in 2014 but was one of the team's final two cuts.

Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson announced Watson had been named to the team after the team's practice Monday as the players gathered at centre field. Defender Sean Franklin sprayed some water on Waston, whose wife and young son surprised him on the pitch.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Watson said. "I feel very happy, very proud. There are a lot of emotions going on at this moment.

"In my mind I remember four year ago. It's a different feeling. Now I can enjoy this moment."

Group play commences on June 14, with Costa Rica facing Serbia (June 17), Brazil (June 22), and Switzerland (June 27) in Group E. Prior to the tournament, Costa Rica will face Northern Ireland, England, and Belgium in a series of friendlies.

Waston is expected to join the national team following Vancouver's match against New England Revolution on May 26 at BC Place.

Waston scored an added-time equalizer against Honduras in qualifying last year to punch Costa Rica's trip to Russia.