Whitecaps get defender Giro in trade with Orlando SC

VANCOUER, B.C. — Defender Victor Giro was acquired by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday, sending a natural third round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft to Orlando City SC in return.

Giro was acquired by the Lions in January 2017. Over two seasons in Orlando, the Brazilian made 16 appearances, totalling 854 minutes.

The 2019 MLS SuperDraft will be held on Jan. 11 in Chicago.

Expansion side FC Cincinnati will have the first overall selection. Orlando City SC currently holds the third overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, along with the 27th and 59th overall picks.