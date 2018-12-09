VANCOUVER — Goalkeeper Zac MacMath was acquired by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in a trade with Colorado Rapids for midfielder Nicolas Mezquida and US$100,000 of targeted allocation money.

MacMath joins the Whitecaps after four seasons with the Colorado Rapids and four seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

During his time in Colorado, MacMath earned 10 clean sheets in 41 appearances across all competitions. Notably, MacMath was named Colorado's most valuable player with Tim Howard in 2016, when he posted a 9-3-5 regular-season record.

Over eight seasons in MLS, MacMath has earned 39 clean sheets in 152 appearances across MLS play, the U.S. Open Cup, and the CONCACAF Champions League.