The Vancouver Whitecaps have transferred defender Sam Adekugbe to Norwegian side Valerenga, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.

As part of the transfer agreement, the Whitecaps will get a percentage of any future fees.

“We are thankful to Sam for his contributions to the club," said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson. "This is a good opportunity for Sam and we wish him all the best as he continues his career with Valerenga."

The 22-year-old made 23 appearances, including 16 starts across all competitions for the Whitecaps.

He also spent time on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and Swedish Allsvenskan club IFK Goteborg.