2h ago
Whitecaps send Adekugbe to Valerenga
TSN.ca Staff
The Vancouver Whitecaps have transferred defender Sam Adekugbe to Norwegian side Valerenga, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate.
As part of the transfer agreement, the Whitecaps will get a percentage of any future fees.
“We are thankful to Sam for his contributions to the club," said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson. "This is a good opportunity for Sam and we wish him all the best as he continues his career with Valerenga."
The 22-year-old made 23 appearances, including 16 starts across all competitions for the Whitecaps.
He also spent time on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion and Swedish Allsvenskan club IFK Goteborg.