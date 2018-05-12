VANCOUVER — Defender Kendall Waston scored late in injury time as the Vancouver Whitecaps twice battled back from a goal down for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer Friday night.

Waston's goal came four minutes into extra time. With the Whitecaps desperately searching for the equalizer, midfielder Felipe sent a long ball toward the goal. Striker Kei Kamara headed the ball toward the net. The six-foot-five Watson leaped into the air and headed it into the goal.

Jose Aja had tied the game 1-1 in the first half with his first MLS goal. Aja came close to scoring a second goal late in the game when a header hit the side of the goal.

Mauro Manotas scored in the 90th minute to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead.

The Dynamo had survived several Vancouver scoring chances. With time ticking off the clock, Arturo Alvarez took a shot that was blocked, but Manotas controlled the rebound and fired it into the Whitecaps goal.

Forward Tomas Martinez also scored for Houston (3-3-1) who haven't won on the road this season (0-1-3) and are winless in their last 10 regular season away games (0-3-7). The Dynamo have never won in Vancouver (0-6-2).

The Whitecaps (4-5-2) created several good scoring chances late in the game. Forward Brek Shea had two good chances but failed to score.

Vancouver is 1-3-1 in the last four games and has been outscored 13-5.

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe made his first start for Vancouver after Stefan Marinovic suffered a left knee sprain in training Thursday. Rowe, acquired in a trade from the LA Galaxy in December, last started Aug. 12, 2017.

The Dynamo opened the scoring in 35th minute after forward Alberth Elis threaded a ball into the middle of the box. The Whitecaps' defence was guilty of some sloppy marking, which allowed an open Martinez to launch a low shot that beat Rowe.

Waston made the play to set up Vancouver's tying goal in the 44th minute. Felipe sent a ball deep that Waston chased down and took off the line just before it went out of bounds. He passed into the box where Aja, who celebrated his 25th birthday Thursday, flicked it into the net with his right foot.

While the crowd of 18,813 at BC Place Stadium celebrated, the Houston players looked confused over how a pass from almost behind the goal ended up in the net.

Watson came close to scoring in the 70th minute off a header on set piece. Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis managed to get his hands on the shot.

For the first time this season, the Whitecaps had strikers Kamara and Anthony Blondell on the field at the same time. Both players had first-half scoring chances.

Just three minutes into the match, Kamara headed a ball just over the Houston net. In the 27th minute Alphonso Davies had a fast break then passed to Blondell, but his right-footed shot sailed high.

Rowe needed to look sharp in the 66th minute. Elis dribbled around a couple of Whitecap defenders before taking a shot that Rowe grabbed.

The Whitecaps defeated the Dynamo 2-1 in Houston in Week 2.

Vancouver plays San Jose at BC Place Wednesday night.

NOTES: Right back Sean Franklin made his third straight start for the Whitecaps. … Left back Marcel de Jong returned to the Vancouver lineup after not dressing for two games. … Vancouver's starting 11 came from 10 different countries. … In 11 games this year Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson has used 11 different starting lineups. .. The Dynamo lead MLS with 12 first-half goals this season.