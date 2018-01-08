The Vancouver Whitecaps have traded keeper David Ousted to D.C. United in exchange for their second-round MLS SuperDraft selection.

The 32-year-old Dane started 28 games in Vancouver last season, posting a 13-8-6 record. He has played five seasons with the Whitecaps, posting a 58-53-39 record and was a finalist for the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015.

"We are thankful to David for his five seasons in Vancouver," said Vancouver's head coach Carl Robinson. "We're happy that we were able to help David move into a situation that was attractive for him and his family, and we wish him the best at D.C. United."

Ousted lost his starting job late last season to Stefan Marinovic, who the team acquired in July.

The Whitecaps finished third in the Western Conference last season, and advanced to the semifinals before being eliminated by the Seattle Sounders.