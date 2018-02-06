Cole Whitt will not drive the No. 72 Chevrolet Camaro with TriStar Motorsports full-time in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Corey LaJoie will do the majority of the driving – including in the Daytona 500 – as Whitt’s team announced he has requested a limited schedule for the upcoming season.

"I want to thank TriStar and the Smith family for allowing me to do something I feel is the right decision for me and my family," Whitt said in a press release.

"I am excited and a little nervous to say that I will be racing a limited schedule this year. I am looking forward to taking the next step in my life and trying to spend most of my time with my family. Stepping back from racing is a hard choice but I strongly believe this is the right path. TriStar has been an amazing blessing to me and my family and I look forward to what the future holds for both of us."

In 2017, Whitt placed 18th at the Daytona 500. His highest finish of the campaign was in Indianapolis when he came 12th at the Brickyard.

LaJoie, 26, is the son of two-time Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie. In 2016, LaJoie competed in 10 Xfinity circuit races before making the jump to MENCS. His highest finish was when he placed 11th in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

"It's such a great opportunity to work with TriStar Motorsports," said Corey LaJoie in a press release. "I hope to use the learning experiences from my 2017 Rookie Season and work hard for some great finishes this year. It's my goal to continue building a successful team with Bryan, while honoring the legacy his dad, Mark left behind."

The team announced that sponsorship plans are forthcoming.