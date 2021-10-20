WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Ice overwhelmed the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday, annihilating the visiting side 10-2 in Western Hockey League action.

The Warriors (8-0-0) stayed in the game through two periods, but the Ice (3-4-0) errupted with seven unanswered goals in the third to take the decisive victory.

Cole Muir had two goals and two assists for Winnipeg, while Nolan Orzeck scored and added two helpers. Carson Lambos, Zachary Benson, Chase Bertholet, James Form, Mikey Milne, Matthew Savoie and Connor McClennon also scored for the Ice.

Ryder Korczak and Eric Alarie registered goals for Moosejaw.

Carl Tetachuk stopped 26-of-36 shots for the Warriors and Daniel Hauser had 24 saves for the Ice.

Winnipeg is on an eight-game win streak to start the season and leads the league in goals with 53.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.