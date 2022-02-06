53m ago
WHL Roundup: Bedard scores two as Calgary downs Regina
Sean Tschigerl scored the game winner 32 seconds into overtime as Calgary downed Regina. Connor Bedard had two goals and an assist for the Pats, who dropped their fifth straight game.
The Canadian Press
VICTORIA — Dylan Ernst made 29 saves as the Kamloops Blazers held on for a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals in the WHL Sunday.
The win ran Kamloops' (31-11-1-0) winning streak to nine.
The Blazers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but a Keanu Derungs power-play marker late in the period brought the Royals (12-26-4-1) right back into it.
Blazers winger Luke Toporowski scored the game-winning goal on the power play in the second period, but Kamloops was made to sweat through to the final buzzer because of a Gannon Laroque goal for Victoria midway through the third.
Royals goalie Campbell Arnold stopped 32 shots in defeat.
---
HITMEN 5 PATS 4 (OT)
CALGARY -- Sean Tschigerl scored the game winner 32 seconds into overtime as Calgary (18-15-5-2) downed Regina (16-21-1-1). Hitmen defenceman Grayden Siepmann forced extra time with a power-play goal with 12 seconds left on the game clock. Connor Bedard had two goals and an assist for the Pats, who dropped their fifth straight game.
---
SILVERTIPS 6 ROCKETS 2
EVERETT, Wash. -- Ryan Hofer scored two goals and added an assist as Everett (33-7-2-2) tripled up Kelowna (24-11-1-3). The Silvertips jumped out early, scoring three goals before the Rockets looked to be mounting a comeback with a pair of quick goals in the second period. That wouldn't last long, though, as Everett just kept the goals coming, answering the Rockets' pair with three more of their own.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.