RED DEER, Alta. — Jeff de Wit scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels edged the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Oleg Zaytsev had the eventual power-play winner near the game's midway point, while Chris Douglas and Reese Johnson also scored for Red Deer (4-2-0). Ethan Anders made 29 saves for the Rebels' fourth straight win.

Eric Florchuk and Josh Paterson both scored on the power play for Saskatoon (3-2-0), while Kristian Roykas Marthinsen and Riley McKay chipped in as well. Nolan Maier stopped 30 shots in net.

Red Deer went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Blades were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.