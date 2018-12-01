WHL: Evanoff makes 35 saves as Warriors hold off Oil Kings for win

EDMONTON — Adam Evanoff made 35 saves and Tristin Langan had a pair of assists as the Moose Jaw Warriors held off the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 3-1 win in Western Hockey League action Friday.

Yegor Buyalski struck up the game-winning goal for the Warriors (14-5-4) at 13:22 of the second period. Brayden Tracey and Justin Almeida also got on the board for the Warriors, who are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

Brett Kemp scored the lone goal for the Oil Kings (14-11-4).

Dylan Myskiw turned aside 19 shots in the loss for Edmonton.

The Oil Kings capitalized on their single power-play chance. The Warriors were scoreless in two power-play opportunities.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 PATS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Linden McCorrister scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as Brandon thumped Regina for its second straight win.

Ben McCartney, Luka Burzan, Cole Reinhardt and Marcus Sekundiak also scored for the Wheat Kings (12-7-6). Ty Kolle found the back of the net for the Pats (8-18-0).

Ethan Kruger stopped 29 shots for Brandon. Max Paddock turned aside 24 shots for Regina.

---

HURRICANES 3 BRONCOS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Justin Hall had a goal and an assist as Lethbridge dumped Swift Current.

Zachary Cox and Jake Elmer also got on the score sheet for the Hurricanes (12-8-5). Max Patterson had a single for the Broncos (4-20-2).

Carl Tetachuk turned aside 25 shots for Lethbridge. Joel Hofer stopped 39 shots for Swift Current.

---

REBELS 6 HITMEN 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, while Ethan Anders turned aside 43 shots as Red Deer topped Calgary.

Jeff de Wit and Chris Douglas also scored twice for the Rebels (17-8-1). Luke Coleman and Mark Kastelic scored for the Hitmen (10-14-3).

Jack McNaughton stopped 17 shots for Calgary.

---

BLAZERS 3 BLADES 2 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Quinn Schmiemann struck the game-winning goal at 1:29 of overtime as Kamloops edged Saskatoon.

Jermaine Loewen and Connor Zary also found the back of the net for the Blazers (10-11-2). Emil Malysjev and Max Gerlach supplied the offence for the Blades (16-9-3).

Dylan Garand turned aside 23 shots for Kamloops. Nolan Maier denied 26 shots for Saskatoon.

---

ROCKETS 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Leif Mattson scored in overtime and in regulation as Kelowna snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Tri-City.

Kyle Crosbie also scored for the Rockets (12-15-1). Kyle Olson and Krystof Hrabik netted goals for the Americans (14-9-1).

James Porter turned away 26 shots for Kelowna. Beck Warm denied 23 shots for Tri-City.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 CHIEFS 4 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Connor Dewar scored 53 seconds into overtime and added an assist as Everett downed Spokane

Riley Sutter, Wyatte Wylie, Akash Bains and Martin Fasko-Rudas also scored for the Silvertips (21-7-1), who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Eli Zummack, Luc Smith, Filip Kral and Ethan McIndoe powered offence for the Chiefs (14-8-4).

Dustin Wolf turned aside 23 shots for Everett. Dawson Weatherill made 34 saves for Spokane.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 ICE 4

SEATTLE — Zack Andrusiak scored a hat trick and added an assist as Seattle thumped Kootenay to end a three-game losing skid.

Andrej Kukuca, Simon Kubicek, Noah Philp and Tyler Carpendale also scored for the Thunderbirds (9-12-3). Peyton Krebs matched Andrusiak with a hat trick of his own, while Michael Milne added a single for the Ice (7-18-4).

Liam Hughes kicked out 20 shots for Seattle. Duncan McGovern turned away 38 shots for Kootenay.

---

